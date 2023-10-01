October 2, 2023

1-1 with ten men against Brentford

Mirabelle Hunt October 2, 2023

Premier League, Round 7: The home team takes the lead in the 57th minute, but the former Bologna player hits back at Norgaard before exiting with injury.

Nottingham (United Kingdom) – Heavy goal, then substitution due to injury. An intense Sunday witnessed by Nicolas Dominguez’s “City Ground.”the former Bologna midfielder who has Nottingham Forest saved From defeat on home soil Against Brentford In the match is valid for Seventh round of the Premier League.

Dominguez saves Forest: draw with Brentford

After the first half ended without goals, Nyakhate was sent off in the 57th minute for receiving a second yellow card. The visitors advanced through their captain, Norgaard (58′).Who headed the ball after an assist from Jensen. With the extra man, victory seemed within Brentford’s reach (Hickey, another former Bologna player, starts in defence) But Dominguez took over the task and equalized from Toffolo’s cross (65). But the difficult challenge ruined the Argentine’s party By the opponent who forced him to do so in the end Request a change due to injury With their teammates they are still able to defend A valuable point will allow Nottingham Forest to rise to the top of the standings again After the defeat against Manchester City. Some regrets but a small step forward for Brentford tooWhich came after two consecutive defeats in the tournament.

