Match times August 28, program, TV, live broadcast – OA Sport

The third day of the Men’s Volleyball World Championships, The third day of the group stage meetings. After all the groups have started their matches, we start the day again with the matches valid for Groups B, C and D.

Many potential players are on the field today, starting with the highly anticipated challenge between Brazil and JapanPossible struggle for first place in Group B. The same can be said about it France and Slovenia already crucial to the leadership of dr.

Poland and the United States are also on stage today, respectively against Mexico and Bulgaria. In the other two matches of the day, Cuba and Qatar will face first, followed by Germany and Cameroon. Here is the full program for August 28, the third day of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Championship, with all the information to follow the live matches selected by RAI and Sky:

World volleyball calendar for 2022 today

Sunday 28 August:

11.00 Cuba vs Qatar

14.00 Brazil vs Japan (Live TV on RaiSport HD and SkySport Arena, streaming on RaiPlay, SkyGo, NowTV and volleyballworld)

17.30 USA vs Bulgaria

17.30 Germany vs Cameroon

20.30 Poland vs Mexico

20.30 France vs Slovenia (Live on SkySport Arena, streaming on SkyGo, NowTV and volleyballworld. Postponed on RaiSport HD at 11.20pm)

Photo: FIVB