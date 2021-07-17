July 17, 2021

This is a picture of a giant object coming from the outer solar system

Karen Hines July 17, 2021

We have already told you about C/2014 UN271, Giant comet also known as ‘Bernardinelli-Bernstein’ coming from the outer solar system. Well, New Zealand astronomers were too The first to identify the leaves which spreads around the giant celestial body, 1,000 times larger than a typical comet.

The new images come from the Las Cumbres Observatory (LCO), which is at the South African Astronomical Observatory, and were already available on June 23. When the photo is taken, Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein was about 19 astronomical units (AU) from the Sun.. remember it The astronomical unit is the average distance between the Earth and the Sun., about 150 million km.

The diameter of the core of the celestial body is estimated to be more than about 100 km Three times larger than the nucleus of the largest known comet. Unfortunately, the cosmic stone will not come very close to our planet for observation. Bernardinelli-Bernstein’s closest approach to the Sun will be beyond Saturn in January 2031.

It is clear that every available telescope will spot the comet during the event, because it is certainly a unique event. The Las Cumbres observatory will continue to observe celestial bodies within 15 minutes whenever explosions occur. Not only this: to observe the astronomical body there will also be other instrumentsZwicky Transient Facility e l’imminente Vera C. Rubin Observatory.

