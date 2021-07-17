golf: open; Elimination of Molinari and Migliosi – Sport

(ANSA) – ROME, July 16 – In England, the 149th of The Open – expected two years after Covid was canceled in 2020 – is a forget-me-nots version of blue golf that sees its exit in Sandwich, Kent, with a total of 142 songs (+2) , by Francesco Molinari (68 74) and Guido Migliosi (69 73). At the Royal St George’s GC (score of 70), 78/i, Turin and Vicenza – who will represent Italgolf in the men’s singles competitions at the Tokyo Games – were unsuccessful. A double insult, especially for how the duo’s match began, respectively, in 19th and 32nd places after the first round. Chico Molinari, who triumphed at The Open in 2018, made history as the first Italian to win a major, having scored a preliminary jumper (five of the day) a super heavy four-stroke bogey (hole 6, par 3, closed in 7 strokes), double bogey ( 9, par 4) and three bogey. Whereas Migliozzi (who made his Open Championship debut) paid dearly for a bogey (five today) on the 17th (penultimate of the day) and the jumper and eagle made on the 11th and 14th only served to add to the regret.



In the UK, the big test continued for South African Louis Oosthuizen (already a 2010 championship winner), who leads the standings in the second round as in the first round alone with 129 strokes (64 65, -11), two points ahead. American Colin Morikawa (4th in the world), is in second place with 131 (-9) ahead of fellow countryman Jordan Spieth (king of the championship in 2017), 3/o with 132 (-8). Among the alternative big names at 4/position with 133 (-7) is Dustin Johnson, world number one. The same result for Dylan Fritelli and Scottie Scheffler.



Show and show at The Open where Englishman Jonathan Thompson, 31/h with 138 (-2), punched a hole-in-one on hole 16 (para. 3). Instead Phil Mickelson left the scene. A championship to forget for the American (winner in 2013), the major’s oldest champion after winning the PGA Championship, 152/o and 152 (+12). Will Xalatores retired with a back injury, finishing second in this year’s Masters Tournament. (handle).

