The International Space Station passes in front of the sun: the stunning image released by NASA

A picture is worth a thousand wordsAs they say, and that seems to fit right in with Unusual photo released by NASA This depicts International Space Station Cross in front of the sun. What you see is the result of an overlay of seven frames taken by Nellysford, a small town in Nelson County in Virginia, United States. At the time the ISS was traveling at 8 km/s (29,000 km/h) and two of the seven astronauts were. They were working abroad To install the second of six new solar panels (iROSA). The activity lasted for a total of 6 hours and 30 minutes. For Thomas Pesquet and Shane Kimbrough, this was the third spacewalk after those on June 16 and 20.

The image published by NASA is more interesting than the one that showed in 2017 the passage of the International Space Station in front of the Moon: Then it was the astrophotographer who immortalized the scene Using the Sony a7s mirrorless camera. space station against the sun Instead it was shown last year (We talked about it exactly 12 months ago…), leaving fans speechless.

Seeing the ISS is possible, even for those without sophisticated means: you can just follow a small yellow dot with your eyes in the dark of night, or maybe try to photograph it with the appropriate equipment. To find out when it passes over our heads, simply call This Link and enter the name of your city. You will have access to a menu indicating the day, time, duration of visibility, start and end position. You probably won’t be able to take a picture like the one we see today, but it will still be interesting to know that this small dot is inhabited by seven people.