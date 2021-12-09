They are the closest they have ever been discovered. How far are they and what will happen in the event of a collision?

Astronomers mention it Two massive black holes are approaching each other and will merge into one massive abyss. So far they are the closest black holes ever discovered and a collision seems inevitable.

The black holes are located in 80 million light years from EarthBut the distance between them is only 1,600 light years. the doctor Karina Vogel from the University of Strasbourg stated: “They have a lower separation than other pairs of black holes discovered. Perhaps, They will merge into one giant black hole“.

At the time of the merger they will generate gravitational waves, or space-time ripples, as predicted by Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity.

The Larger of two Its mass is 154 million times greater than the mass of the Sun.. Black holes are found in the center of a dense cluster of stars, discover them Very Large Telescope (VLT) DelEuropean Space Observatory (ESO), Based on in Chile.

“The two black holes on a collision course are the closest ever discovered: only 1,600 light-years away”

Black holes can be of different sizes, and It is formed when a large star collapses in on itself at the end of its life cycle. Supermassive black holes are the largest ever discovered, their mass increases by devouring matter and radiation, or perhaps by merging with other black holes.

These entities It’s very hard to notice, because the large mass does not allow the light to reflect itself. The size of a pair of black holes was calculated thanks to the gravitational force observed in the stars around them, and this was only possible because The system is very close to the ground.

To identify them, scientists had to use one Scanner named MUSE (multi-unit spectrophotometer)installed on the telescope. The discovery confirmed that other black holes may or will join in the future.

“Our findings suggest that,” Vogel added There may be many other galactic remnants in the universe that hide massive black holes inside them. Still waiting to be found. This could increase the total number of known supermassive black holes in our universe by 30%.”

The dot. Stephen Misky, One of the collaborators with the team that made the new discovery said: “The discovery of this pair of supermassive black holes It’s only the beginning. WITH HARMONI EQUIPMENT ON ELT We will be able to explore much further than we can nowAnd the chances of making such discoveries increase. Both ESO and ELT will be critical in the future.”