Next year a Russian cosmonaut aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon

Roscosmos It was announced that an astronaut will fly on the capsule for the first time SpaceX: to open a new season of flights will be the only active cosmonaut in Russia, Anna Kekina, which will enter orbit in the fall of 2022 and will become the first Russian to fly the Crew Dragon.

The announcement came via Twitter from Roscosmos: Dmitry Rogozin, Director General of the Russian Space Agency, said that in return he promised an American cosmonaut a “flight” on the Russian Soyuz capsule.

According to specialist website spacedaily.com, Rogozin was not referring to SpaceX, generally referring to “American spacecraftBut SpaceX’s Crew Dragon is the only US spacecraft currently authorized to carry people. The only alternative is the Boeing Starliner, which is in development and the launch date of the test flight is unknown at the moment.

After the shuttle closed in 2011, the United States paid Russia up to $80 million per seat to carry NASA astronauts to the International Space Station until last year, when a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carried astronauts to the International Space Station with a US launch. Soil. So far, SpaceX has launched 12 more astronauts on 3 different missions.