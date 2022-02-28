February 28, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"There's a pity, only a few seconds left. About goals..."

“There’s a pity, only a few seconds left. About goals…”

Mirabelle Hunt February 28, 2022 1 min read

Rome – Lazio Co against Napoli, a goal in restoring Fabian Ruiz condemns the Biancoceleste. It ends 1-2 in the Olympique. Maurizio Sarri He commented on Dozen Microphones: “Good game, in the first half we only played, and we are sorry we finished 0-0. We got it back, and then recent naivety cost us the match. We went to three games on the wing and had a poor performance behind us. A few months ago it was an unplayable match for us, now it is not. It happened with Porto after the 2-1 goal, but not much happened. It happened tonight when we risked like the middle of Luis Alberto. It was a calculated risk while we were down, but great naivety would kill a player on the flank. There were 50 seconds left, there is a great regret.”

Valid for Lazio and Napoli

“Suffered dribbling? It happens in every part of the field. A little bit about the characteristics because we are always looking for the ball and a little bit about the characteristics of my players.and expectations? The goal is to do your best and keep growing in the game. Perhaps even reading the situations and achieving more results, the loss this evening was not there. ”

See the gallery

Napoli in Fabian Ruiz’s mark: beat Lazio 2-1

See also  Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition, a 575-horsepower race car - tests and news

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Co with Kunti is a killer

February 27, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Italy in good guide in USA training. The Blue Calendar has been revealed at the World Games – OA Sport

February 27, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Inter and Juventus ascend to -5: the direct confrontation route on the field | first page

February 27, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Strong Democracy for All: The United States

February 28, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Postepay, ever noticed a backpack? It becomes invalid if…

February 28, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Candid camera arrives Rai2 . summer afternoon

February 28, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

A newly discovered near-Earth radio flash: What consequences could it bring to us?

February 28, 2022 Karen Hines