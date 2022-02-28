"There's a pity, only a few seconds left. About goals..."

Rome – Lazio Co against Napoli, a goal in restoring Fabian Ruiz condemns the Biancoceleste. It ends 1-2 in the Olympique. Maurizio Sarri He commented on Dozen Microphones: “Good game, in the first half we only played, and we are sorry we finished 0-0. We got it back, and then recent naivety cost us the match. We went to three games on the wing and had a poor performance behind us. A few months ago it was an unplayable match for us, now it is not. It happened with Porto after the 2-1 goal, but not much happened. It happened tonight when we risked like the middle of Luis Alberto. It was a calculated risk while we were down, but great naivety would kill a player on the flank. There were 50 seconds left, there is a great regret.”