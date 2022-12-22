Roma – Walwick 3-0: Goals from Abraham, El Shaarawy and Zaniolo – Forzaroma.info – Latest news Roma FC – interviews, photos and videos

The Giallorossi take to the field in the last friendly match in Portugal. After the match they will return to the capital for the Christmas holidays

The last friendly match for the Portuguese national team for Rome. The challenge against Waalwijk, the Dutch national team. After the match, the Giallorossi will return to capital. he will not be there Smalling Who did not train in the group yesterday, he recovered Pilgrims. The attacking pair consists of Ibrahim And the Zaniolo. The England striker must open himself up, in fact he didn’t find a way to score either Japan Nor in the Algarve. At three o’clock in the evening, the Giallorossi arrived at the stadium where the match will be held. The match kicks off at 16. Roma’s goal comes in the second minute with Ibrahim This is not mistaken for triangulation with El Shaarawy and it is opened. The Englishman has yet to score a goal in friendly matches. In less than twenty minutes, the Giallorossi doubled their goal after Zaniolo I canceled offside, he thinks about it El Shaarawy to score the goal 2-0. A goal and an assist for Pharaoh in just 20 minutes. It should be noted the excellent work of the team trocar Mourinho that creates a lot and proves to be of high quality. The goal also comes from the second half Zaniolo Assists in the penalty area Ibrahim. In the second half, the formations of both teams were distorted, and Walwijk missed a penalty in the 75th minute. The match ended 3-0, and the Giallorossi won their last third friendlies in Portugal and are preparing to return to the capital. The team will return to the field on January 4 against Bologna.