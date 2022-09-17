There is an 11-hour queue to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in London | Blinks

On Thursday morning, someone managed to control the city for a few hoursTwitter account The Ministry of Environmental Transformation, and replaced the image and name with images of the Russian-Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin, the inventor of the second most popular cryptocurrency in the world, Ethereum.

Buterin has his personal Twitter account, where the photo and name (dynamicik.eth) are the same as those entered in the ministry’s account: however, the latter was known because he remainedbackground/background image With the code and name of the Ministry of Environmental Transformation, along with the username (MITE_IT), which according to Twitter rules requires a certain period of time to change.

From user reports on Twitter, it appears that the change to the ministry’s account occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday. From that moment he started posting messages about Ethereum: some of them were identical for these This morning appeared on the real profile of Buterin, who announced an important operation today.

Everyone who took over the account of the Ministry of Environmental Transformation pretended that Buterin was exploiting the ad, posting some tweets with a link pointing to the site of what appeared to be a scam. It is not clear who was responsible for the operation, but it appears that it was carried out on a large scale and involved many accounts (including that ispiInstitute for International Policy Studies: It is possible, then, that one of the ministries ended up by chance among many others, perhaps also because it had thousands of followers. Shortly after 11, the ministry’s account appears to have been restored, and the tweets posted in the past few hours have been deleted.