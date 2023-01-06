Friday’s first two singles (Live on TV from the 9th)

Italy and Greece face off on Friday and Saturday in a challenge that deserves a place in the “United Cup” final, The new mixed team event kicking off the 2023 season (this first edition offers up to 500 points for the ATP and WTA rankings and a total prize pool of $15 million), Live stream from SuperTennis. In the Ken Rosewall Arena At the Olympic Park Tennis Center in Sydney The blue team, the fifth seed – who beat Brazil and Norway and succumbed to Poland, but went out in order to have a better margin between the two defeated teams in the city finals (Perth, Brisbane, Sydney) – must deal with the Greek team of Skari and. Tsitsipas, the front-runner on the board, who beat Bulgaria, Belgium and Croatia along the way.

This is the program of the match, except for last-minute changes by the two captains, Vincenzo Santopadre (Berettini coach) and Petros Tsitsipas (Coach and father of Stefanos). It starts on Friday at 9 Italian time, With Martina TrevisanNo. 27 WTA, which He has to deal with the Greek Maria SkariNo. 6 WTA. The 29-year-old left-hander from Florence in three sets (with two match points void) won the only previous match with the 27-year-old from Athens, who played in the third round of Roland Garros 2020.

Next Lorenzo MusettiNo. 23 of the ATP, undefeated to date, plays against Michael Pervoularakis, 506 in order: Between 20-year-old Carrara and 26-year-old of Cypriot origin (born in Limassol) No precedents.