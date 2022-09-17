Lazio, Maradona, Mancini and Tennis: the latest

The former Signori shakes up Lazio. Mateus: “I never wanted to sell Maradona’s shirt.” Three new products from Mancini. Spain at risk of disqualification in Davis Cup

Rome – “Only he who gives up loses.”. Giuseppe Signori He released his message on the Lazio Style radio frequencies. A certain moment that Sarri’s team is going through. heavy 5-1 substituted in the Europa League against Midtjylland Undermining the certainties of a group still starting their season well: “In life there is always hope, you just have to be patient and do things with passion, then the results will come.”. “I never wanted to sell this historic shirt”. Speak exclusively to the Daily Mail Ho Lothar MatthewsThe former footballer of Inter and Germany, he is now the ambassador of the World Cup in Qatar. The jersey in question is Diego Maradona’s jersey, which the two exchanged in the 1986 World Championship final at the Azzeca Stadium in Mexico City. The Nations League race resumes, with Italy chasing a group lead that deserves to reach the Final Four. For the matches of September 23 in Milan with England and on September 26 in Hungary, the coach, Roberto ManciniCalled 29 players. first call In the national team of goalkeepers for Lazio and Empoli Ivan Providel and William deputy, the latter was already held in May on the occasion of the training dedicated to footballers of national interest, Salernitana defender Pasquale Mazzuchi. Vincenzo Grifo is also back in the blue jersey, which was called up for the last time for the friendly match against San Marino in May 2021. The sudden victory of Canada over Spain On the second day of group B of Davis Cup It jeopardizes the qualifications of the Iberians. Listen to the morning news