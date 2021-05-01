The world’s most famous hotel brand will open 8 new properties by 2022

Forward this month, Hoteles EDITION– A famous luxury brand designed by legendary hotelier Ian Schrager Marriott InternationalIt announces the planned launch of eight new properties on three continents by the end of 2022.

The news points to Marriott’s firm belief in the weary stature of EDITION and the impending rise in luxury travel in the wake of the unprecedented impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Dubai edition launched later this year and is one of eight highly-anticipated openings … [+] Marriott International is a rapidly growing luxury brand. Hoteles EDITION



Drawing on EDITION’s distinct talent to combine unparalleled style, unparalleled service and a sense of unique place in a growing list of Gate Cities, a debut in the fast-growing Maradis world in the world. EDITION predicts a new announcement of the new piano.

“I have always been committed to participating in special projects on a global scale that reach new heights. I am delighted to be working with Marriott, and the opportunity to see these hotels come to life around the world is a dream come true,” Ian Schrager said in a press release.

The list of the most anticipated openings includes:

Reykjavik EditionMid-2021

The Reykjavik Edition brings the brand’s modern glamor to Iceland’s avant-garde capital. Hoteles EDITION



This 253-room hotel is located in the heart of picturesque downtown Reykjavik, one of the most sustainable cities in the world, near the Old Port and within walking distance of Laugavegur Street, the city’s vibrant shopping district, as well as Sala de. Concerts on the running and convention center.

Tokyo, Ginza editionEnd of 2021

After the successful launch of Tokyo edition, ToranomonBy the end of 2020, Tokyo EDITION, the 86-room Ginza, located off Chuo Street, one of the city’s largest luxury shopping and entertainment destinations, will cement the brand’s position as one of the pioneers of the city’s hottest lifestyle. .

Rome editionEnd of 2021

The Rome EDITION, which opens this year, will mark the brand’s first entry into Italy. Hoteles EDITION



First entry to EDITION Hotels in Italy, the highly anticipated 95-room hotel, housed in a historic building a few steps from Via Veneto and Tritoni Fountain in Bernini in Piazza Barberini, will feature a panoramic terrace and swimming pool, in addition to an exclusive one. Resturant. With al fresco dining in the heart of the Eternal City.

Dubai editionEnd of 2021

This 275-room hotel is located in Downtown Dubai, across from the famous Dubai Mall, and boasts a variety of restaurants, a swimming pool, spa and gym, and represents the brand’s fame in the most popular tourist destination in the Middle East. .

Madrid editionEarly 2022

EDITION Madrid is ideally located in the sparkling Spanish capital, within walking distance of three of … [+] The best museums in Madrid. Hoteles EDITION



Near Puerta de Sol, one of the most famous monuments in the heart of the Spanish capital, and within walking distance of three of the most important art museums in the city, the 200-room hotel will be the second edition to be opened in Spain, after the launch of the brand’s ownership in Barcelona in 2005. 2005. 2018.

Tampa editionEarly 2022

Located in the new 56-acre Water Street Tampa district, Tampa EDITION will be the fifth hotel in the United States with a unique restaurant, bar, rooftop patio, nearly 6,000 square feet of dining space and flexible meeting space. And events. The hotel is within walking distance of the best entertainment, dining and shopping venues in town.

Riviera Maya to CannesHalf: 2022

Located on an unspoilt beachfront location in the Riviera Maya, known for its mangroves, ancient Mayan cities, ecological reserves and the second largest coral reefs in the world, EDITION Hotels in Mexico boasts 180 rooms and bars by the pool and a beach. Destination club and spa.

Doha editionEnd of 2022

This hotel first appeared in West Bay, the sparkling central business district in Doha, which overlooks the Arabian Gulf, and consists of 200 rooms and is located in a skyscraper that will also include 167 residences carrying the commercial version and will contain 200 rooms and a nightclub and 10,000 square feet of space Events. . .

