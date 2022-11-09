The weekend, a cold vortex threatens Italy, the consequences are precarious between Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 »ILMETEO.it

Weather: The weekend, a cold vortex threatens Italy, the consequences are precarious between Saturday 12 and Sunday 13

Weekend weather forecastA very dynamic weekend awaits us on the weather front. This is the confirmation that has just arrived from the latest updates in view of the weekend, which will be conditioned on the passing of Sly cold vortex With consequences for many areas between Saturday 12 And the Sunday November 13.

The reason for this change can be found in the special arrangement of the atmospheric cycle that will form in the coming days: the high pressure rise of the Azores towards high latitudes (indicatively between central Europe and Scandinavia), on the other hand, can lead to the descent of a severe air mass The cold is of continental polar origin, associated with a A large area of ​​low pressure is found in the polar latitudes. Later, depression will come from the core or cold drop which will decrease further in latitude until Arrive in Italy over the weekend.

This core, driven by unstable currents, tends to follow paths that are not always predictable and often assume retrograde direction (east to west) as in this case.

According to the latest updates since then Saturday 12 November Worse weather is expected: the contrast that will arise between completely opposite air masses is likely to favor Precipitation also with the reverse characterfirst in the center and in the south and then also in a part of the north (especially in Liguria, Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta, Western Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna), with a possible Snow return It reaches a height of about 1000 meters.

Sunday 13 Upheaval is still possible in the northwest with covered skies and fresh snowfall on the western-central border of the Alps, with crusts, however, above 1300/1400 metres. Elsewhere, however, we will have greater atmospheric stability with brighter periods, albeit somewhat lower temperatures. In fact, the Severe flashes from the northern quarters Which is expected to cause a significant drop in temperatures in most sectors.

Due to the unpredictability of this “unstable peak“It is possible in the next few days that forecasts will change about its direction and that rain may affect different or larger areas, as well as snow.

