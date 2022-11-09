Castelvetro, ended the call for the renovation of the gym “Morandi”

There is very little time left, about twenty days, to close the bidding for an important intervention in connection with the restructuring, organizational adjustment and expansion of the “G. Morandi” in Castelvetro, the main municipal facility for “indoor” sports, for both schools and sports clubs, and one of the largest facilities in the county. Once the preliminary investigation of the bid results is complete, we can reasonably assume that the works are allocated to the beginning of 2023.

The intervention provides a total investment of over €800,000, of which the municipality pays 500,000, while the other 300,000 come from a regional contribution that has already been allocated. This is a comprehensive renovation, including all necessary improvements to the systems, architectural barriers, floors, terraces, changing rooms and toilets, including expansion and repositioning of the booths. All modern interventions are carried out in accordance with the standards of anti-seismic and fire prevention. It will happen, via the municipal technical office, without interrupting the sports activities taking place there, which will only have to adapt to the spaces of the construction sites.

“This is an important investment for our municipality – says Georgia Mizakwe, Vice Mayor and Public Works Adviser – as part of the increased attention our management is paying to sports facilities, recognizing that sport creates community and that community transmits values. At the same time as this intervention is taking place, Together with the council, the technical field and the local sports federations, we intend to prepare a complete and specific analysis of the much-needed and much-deserved sports facilities.”