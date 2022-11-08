Italy prepares for space for strategic choices of EU ministers

Respectable results in this area, the so-called space economy, which is now being talked about everywhere and is in full expansion, such as doubling the volume of trading by at least 350 billion in 20 years and maybe less, according to many analysts and investment banks. We have large industries in this sector, more than 250 SMEs incorporated in this field and many innovative startups trying to emerge, as well as excellent universities and research institutions.

The money in the pot by the Draghi government has been doubled compared to the past, an increase of $2 billion over previous years. Then Minister Vittorio Colao, delegate for space, left an unusual distribution of funds and reorganization of the general administration of the space sector, which sees the Italian Space Agency in a different role than in the past.

Asi in fact, born and always lived under the supervision of the Ministry of Universities and Research, now refers to this ministry only for the scientific level, frankly in a rather vague way. On the other hand, strategic decisions are taken by a committee made up of 13 ministries, namely the Coment, and the Prime Minister. In short, a radical change.

Then there was another important step in the so-called “Quirnal Treaty” between Italy and France to strengthen bilateral cooperation, which some critics believe favors France as a leader in the European space sector. In addition to the significant contribution to the European Space Agency, ESA, of which we are the third shareholder after Germany and almost on par with France, the PNRR and the increase in funding provide billions, which will be managed by the European Space Agency, through its important plant located in Frascati, Esrin, which is The decision also sparked some internal controversy.

In any case, it will be used for fundamental developments such as the new Vega vector, European, but in fact it was designed and developed thanks to Avio di Colleferro, and finally a group of small Earth observation satellites, Iris. Do not forget about the highly qualified support of the lunar Artemis program, which sees us in the first row.