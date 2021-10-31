The walk in Rome is a success, according to the official profile of Bolzano in Italy. But without music you can hear whistles and insults: video comparison

On the official social channels of the President of Brazil Jair Bolzano Videos and stories of his Italian visit appear on the occasion of the G20 these days Roma. On Friday, October 29, he filmed himself walking down the streets of the city center while standing to eat a sandwich at a telly in the capital. The official videos are all underlined by a musical concept (our anthem) that confuses voices and provides an image of selfies and patting on the back.

While searching the internet, you can find unofficial videos, the same scenes without the make-up of the music give a different situation: after the meal break, when leaving the telecast, Bolzano is covered with denials and whistles. , He also raises the “Bolzano Assassino” choir from the crowd.

But this is not the only fake news that comes with the Italian vision of the Brazilian leader. On the web, several profiles sympathetic to him underscore how Bolsanaro toured Rome. Without the need for an accessory. However they are calculated in the videos posted on the web At least six agents Also, it is normal.

The Brazilian community In Italy he also condemned the president’s desire to highlight the moment of his cooking break through video. “Bolzano is coming to the G20 in Rome, and like other foreign trips, the president’s chaplains are expected When eating on the street With his delegation. The Brazilian community is not there and the pamphlet on the starvation menu that people in Brazil are suffering from has spread throughout Italy. In fact, there are reports of families circling garbage trucks, collecting leftover food to feed themselves, and people competing to sell chicken legs at low prices from butcheries and supermarkets. They were charged with recycling until recently.

Then, they continue: “Hunger is a disgrace that unites all people capable of enjoying unity and social justice. Hunger shame for G20 country. It is a shame to look around the president who denies that there is a dramatic social situation in Brazil. The report reflects widespread anger in Italy. That is why we do not want any particular group or citizens association to sign. We are part of the Brazilian community in Italy. We are many, and we are good people who do not forget their people, their suffering and their future, with prudent policies aimed at protecting the weak. ”