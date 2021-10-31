The G20, China and Arabia have suspended (but that is) the climate deal. Steel, a return to the historic US-EU agreement

IsUnderstanding Between the United States and EuropeSteel And aluminum, one of the major trade disputes between the two sides of the Atlantic Ocean. The deal was announced at the G20 summit in Rome yesterday. On the contrary, climate negotiations continue. Diplomatic sources in the Cloud, the summit’s headquarters, explain that “the game is not over.” “Climate talks will continue unabated.” Hopefully, until this evening everything is still possible but now, at least in terms of climate change, the summit of the capital is a significant failure.

The climate schedule, confirmed by the first draft of the Joint Report, did not reach the expected agreements. On the contrary. The hypotheses spread on Eve would have been revised downwards, inserting general time notes and some concrete action. In fact, compared to the document that the media sees, there are many doubts. On the one hand, there is the commitment to control global warming above 1.5 ° C (already defined in 2015) and to stop funding the production of coal-fired electricity abroad by the end of this year. They are writing “we must do what we can” to stop the construction of new coal plants by 2029, with no precise indications of how this should happen.

After all, the idea of ​​reaching the zero-emission target by 2050 will disappear.