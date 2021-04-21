The Voice of Wine podcast engages a global wine audience with reporters in eight countries

Multilingual Formats – New Website – Multiple Streaming Platforms

The 2020 Winners Awards honor extraordinary accomplishments

Los Angeles, California April 1, 2021: The Wine Soundtrack founders and journalists celebrate more than three years of audio interviews with some of the wine’s most compelling personalities. Wine Soundtrack is a podcast entirely dedicated to the world of wine. “The Voice of Viticulture and Winematology in the World”, each podcast is about learning about a winemaker or winemaker through 30 interactive questions, including a short game at the end.

Claudio Lagliata, born in Rome in 1968, is the volcanic mastermind behind the project and the executive producer of the podcast. He founded WST in Italy in 2017. He is also the founder of Dukapis & Co. , Which is a long established wine management company.

Wine Soundtrack is an international podcast currently available in five countries: WST Italy, WST USA, WST Argentina, WST Brazil and WST South Africa, as well as WST International that includes English-language interviews with different wine producers from all over the world (French, Australian, Italian, Armenian, etc …). All interviews are conducted in the original languages, with sponsorship from local interviewers. There are also four new releases coming soon: WST Greece, WST Spain, WST Canada, and WST Asia Orbital.

“With the Wine Soundtrack, I wanted to offer something different to a large number of wine producers and other industry professionals: the ability to tell their story only through their voices. It is incredible how attentive listening alone can enrich and amplify the perception of the story, the authenticity of the narrator, his true emotions, and his work. In this engaging and passionate act, this is wine, “says Claudio.

Alison Levine Please the palateHe is the guest of the Wine Soundtrack USA program. “A year after we launched the Wine Soundtrack in Italy, we launched it in the United States because of the huge number of wineries and people interested in wine.” Claudio Corporation. “We chose Alison Levine as our guest because of her professionalism, passion for wine, and knowledge of winemaking.” In less than two years, he has interviewed more than 150 winemakers from Santa Ynez, Basso Robles, Napa, Sonoma and Oregon, as well as from Italy, France, Spain, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa for WST International.

How is Wine Soundtrack unique? It is a multilingual site, Winesoundtrack.comIt is a compilation of all interviews, across multiple countries, and includes fact sheets for each winery or winery. The Wine Soundtrack represents an enormous narrative of international wine with multiple voices, which, like mosaic tiles, form a broader and broader collective picture. Individually, the podcast reveals an original

Visions, strange tales, stories of decisions, difficult determination and grinding, dreams spread across generations, emotions that became entrepreneurial visions and much more.

2020 Awards

Direct transfer to companies – Wine Podcast of the Year – World Awards 2020

Company vision – The Most Innovative Wine Podcast of 2020 – Global Media Innovator Award

European Union economic news Excellence in Winemaking Education 2020, Italy – European Enterprise Awards

Finalists in three categories from Taste Awards , Entertainment and Lifestyle Media Company

Soundtrack to Wine Statistics

Track of performances so far: 115,000

Online Interviews: 315

Web Page Views: 62,000

Instagram followers: 26,250,000

Facebook followers: 5,000,000

Distribution: Global coverage on Alexa, Castbox, Deezer, Facebook, Google Podcasts, IHeart Radio, Itunes, Jiosaavn, Podcasher, Podcast Addict, Radioline, Sonos, Soundcloud, Spotify, Spreaker, Tune In, YouTube, and more.

Media Partners – Best Wine Stars, Donne del Vino, Soave Consortium