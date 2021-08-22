At the end of summer, many fashionistas begin to read carefully about who it will be direction next season.

In fact, as with every year, the return of fall in 2021 will bring with it new trends and new fashions. For the summer, as was already revealed to readers in a previous article, T-shirts with prints.

Today, however, we’ll be dealing mainly with fall/winter, in particular bags and trends in this regard.

In fact, bags are among the most popular accessories for women of all ages. From shoulder bags to clutches, there is nothing more appropriate to complete any look.

Beware the bags that will be out of fashion next winter because they will not make us regret the summer

The shows that appear on the platform vary a lot from one model to another. In fact, we pass from the most modern models to the great classics to those that, on the contrary, are revisited in an innovative way. Once again, we move from shoulder models to bags with shoulder straps to elegant or chain-linked clutches.

It is worth noting that one of the novelties of this upcoming cold season is characterized by models that play a lot in bright colors. In fact, you should pay attention to the bags that will be out of fashion next winter, because they will not make us regret the summer

Basically, those who do not particularly like dark colors will be happy to discover that strong and bright colors will be the true stars of this winter.

So farewell to the rule of bright colors and white only in summer. The Fall/Winter 2021-2022 collections include bags of very bright colors among the offerings. Among the wide range of colors, pink may seem the most popular, especially in the brightest version.

The trend is clear, the will is to witness an overbearing return to the popular fashion that was abandoned at the beginning of the new millennium. Another popular color on the catwalk is white, which becomes ideal even in the cold season.

As for the directions, one of the most off-the-shelf for residents is the use of two suitcases. But what does it mean and how is it done? It is enough to combine two bags together, the ideal combination will be a shorter bag and a small one.

Certainly less flashy but it would also be possible to combine a small shoulder bag with a canvas bag.

These canvas bags are very portable but also useful for storing electronic gadgets like computers or tablets.