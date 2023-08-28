August 29, 2023

Mirabelle Hunt August 29, 2023 2 min read

Jack Sock announced his retirement from tennis: the US Open will be the last tournament
© Harry Cave/Getty Images

Flushing Meadows will not only be the scene of John Eisner’s retirement. Even Jack Sock, another American tennis oligarch, said goodbye to tennis. To my 8 year old who fell in love with the sport instantly: I hope I made you proud.

It was 14 years of memories that I will never forget. “I’ve had the privilege of playing at Flushing Meadows since I was 17, and this year’s US Open will be the last tournament of my career,” the former US No. 1 said on his social media channels about the end of his career.

But for him the last word is about tennis alone. The American athlete will continue to play pickleball, a new sport that appears above all within the Stars and Stripes state. there The last dance Jack Sock will happen in a different way than his compatriot: for him the only wild card came to the doubles tournament at the US Open, where he will team up with John Isner.

his career

Therefore, the former number one in the United States retires: a goal achieved with eighth place in the 2017 world rankings.

That year and the next were the golden years in the career of the American tennis player. In 2017, he reached his best ranking and won the ATP Finals: in that edition, which he played as a singles player, he reached the semifinals, where he lost to winner Grigor Dimitrov.

But in 2018, the big hits were Slam. Winning the Wimbledon Cup and the US Open in doubles tournaments, jointly with Mike Bryan: at the All England Club, success arrived already in 2014, along with Vasek Pospisil.

To enrich her doubles career, there is also the Olympic medal in Rio 2016: winning the mixed doubles tournament with Bethany Mattek-Sands. The two defeated their compatriot pair of Rajeev Ram and Venus Williams in the final.

