Export capital in Milan: more than 85 million euros thanks to the products available on Amazon

Milan, August 29, 2023 – Lombardy conquer national priority As the region with the largest number of Products exported in 2022 Of the 21,000 Italian SMEs that have used it Amazon to ship your products.

Sales from Italy abroad totaled 950 million euros, an increase of 20% compared to the previous year, as indicated by Amazon in its report on the impact of Italian SMEs selling through the store. Among these products, sales of about 850 million euros and more than 5100 lots exceeded 100 thousand euros, taking advantage of the exports of 125 million products (more than 250 per minute) mainly in European countries such as Germany, France and Spain. and the United Kingdom as well as in the United States.

Lombardy, as mentioned, raises its voice compared to all other Italian regions. It is in fact the largest “exhibition” on a national level with over 3400 small and medium enterprises Which generates sales of more than 175 million euros abroad. secondly Campania Which reaches more than 130 million sales, the third no Tuscany which exceeds 100 million euros. then Lazio (more than 80 million) and Veneto (which exceeds 75 million). Campania, with a turnover of more than 130 million euros, ranks second in the ranking of regions with the highest export value, followed by Tuscany with more than 100 million euros. And in fifth place is Lazio, with exports of more than 80 million euros, and Veneto, with about 75 million euros.

between cities, Milan It is the driving force for more than 1,300 small and medium businesses that sell on Amazon and more 85 million euros from overseas sales. The Lombard capital precedes Naples, Florence, Turin, Bolzano, Bari and Bologna. The best selling products are those for home, beauty, health, personal care, sports and food.

According to Amazon, the data is driven by the project launched in 2015 under the name “Accelera con Amazon”, which is present in 11 countries around the world and which hosts more than 1 million Italian products from 5,500 Italian companies. Then I was born in the year 2022 “Amazon incubator”It is a pilot project targeting more than 100 small and medium-sized Italian companies to guide them in the process of internationalization through targeted and personalized training.