The universe, our story in a wonderful video: watch it

By compressing 13.8 billion years of time into 10 minutes, this video shows how old and vast the universe is

The Universe: Here is the journey of our history: the beginning from the great explosion Until the emergence of Homo sapiens. This experiment follows the evolution of time A 22 million years per second, according to the canons of current scientific understanding. The video is narrated by the actor Brian Coxby an astrophysicist Carl Sagan And the manager Richard Atemboro (Search for translation). The man will appear at the end of the video because by this measure we appear in the last fraction of a second. This video includes extensive libraries of content from many sources, including NASA, Voyage of Time, Cosmic Voyage, Wonders of the Universe, and more. We can say without a doubt, what an offer we made being!

The universe is expanding (as proven Hubble) and thus light sources, e.g job Or rather, galaxies are moving away from our observation point. If this were not the case, the radius of the observable universe would be equal to 13.8 billion light years Roughly, the distance light has traveled since the beginning of the universe (since the great explosion). But because it is expanding, the distance to the horizon is much greater: electromagnetic radiation that began 13.8 billion years ago and is now reaching an observer will be relative to a source that has moved away from the observer.

Latest volume estimates

Latest estimates assume that the area has expanded by about 4.7×1023 km or 46.5 billion light years. So the diameter of the ball will be exactly equal to 93 billion light years. The spherical size will be approximately 5 x 1032 Light-year cubes are capable of containing approximately 7×1022 Stars, grouped at about 2 x 1012 Galaxies that form groups, clusters, and superclusters of galaxies (according to the latest estimates). Hubble Space Telescope The number of galaxies will be reduced.) A light year is a measurement of space, not time. It represents the distance that light travels in a vacuum in one year at a speed of 300,000 kilometers per second. Travels almost 9,460,730,472,581 kilometers in a year.

