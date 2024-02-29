February 29, 2024

270 billion tons of water discovered on the moon thanks to a Chinese probe

The Chinese probe “Chang'e 5” discovered a “reservoir” on the moon containing up to 270 billion tons of water.

Scientists have made a revolutionary discovery that could change the course of history. According to the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, “glass balls” of water have been discovered on the moon, formed after some meteorites collided with our natural moon. The new study talks about the maximum amount “270 billion tons of water on the moon”: discovery of the Chinese probe “Chang'e 5” Explained in detail.

Discovery of the Chinese probe Chang'e 5

Tests on these tiny glass balls revealed that together they contain large amounts of water, between 300 million and 270 billion tons across the entire surface of the moon. Each gram of these glass beads can actually contain up to 2000 micrograms of water.

For years now, We question ourselves About the presence of water on the moon. Previous studies had indicated that water spreads in space due to the sun and the lack of atmosphere, but in fact the sensors that we sent to the moon recently confirmed the presence of a body of water. Large reserve Of the water on the Moon's surface, it is precisely the water contained within these small spheres that crystallized after meteorites collided with our natural Moon. However, new insights will be needed, but there is no doubt that this large reserve of water could be useful for future space missions to the Moon.

In its own small way, Passione Astronomia helps you understand how the universe works. The universe works better if the people in it are well informed. If they had read nonsense, lies, and poison, it would have ended the way it did. Things are not going well right now. That's why it's important for someone to explain things well. Passionate Astronomy is doing its best. Participate!

