The United States, the Senate blocks the provision on the right to abortion

The mass was widely expected, but that didn’t calm them down

controversy

. Taking failure for granted — given the 50-50 Senate split and deep disagreements over abortion — Democrats decided to try the same to show America and Americans to radicalize Republicans and try to persuade hesitant voters to elect more liberals in the United States. The upcoming November elections.

The

Discussion about abortion

It has been revived in recent weeks as news leaked out from the Supreme Court. Indeed, the articles seem destined to overturn the Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion in the United States. A draft ruling signed by Judge Alito and published by US media raised morale and sparked protests across America, as women in the field determined to preserve their right to choose before a conservative-majority Supreme Court.

The Democrats have sought cover by declaring a fight in defense of a now-acquired right which, in their view, must now turn into law to be defended. “We will never stop defending our fundamental freedoms,” says the Speaker of the House. “Americans will have to remember at the polls in November who tried to punish women and control their decisions.”

Nancy Pelosi

. “Unfortunately, the Senate has failed to defend a woman’s right to choose over her own body,” said the Vice President

Kamala Harris

.

Harsh words also come from Biden

. The president said Senate Republicans’ rejection “comes at a time when women’s constitutional rights are under attack and go against the will of the majority of Americans,” taking the opportunity to remind voters to vote for pro-choice Democrats in the upcoming elections. Then Biden reassures women: Even in the face of Congress’s inability to act, “we will continue to evaluate actions and tools” to defend their right to choose.