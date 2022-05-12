May 12, 2022

Let Me Solo Her Kill Malenia 1000 Times – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax May 12, 2022 2 min read

Hero Let me solo her kill the president Malinia from elden ring 1000 times, then restart the whole game. However, this feat, completely useless, does matter to what extent FromSoftware’s title has become a social phenomenon, like Candy Crush Saga or Fortnite, with which players pursue absurd goals, in a good way, to show off online.

Let Me Solo Her hit the headlines a month ago as a hero to be called upon to make him take on Malenia on his own, president Harder than the whole game, and more famous than the last game. The company has succeeded him 1,000 times, and he also bragged on a live broadcast and appeared in a photo that was naturally posted on social media.

This feat must have been especially tiring for Let Me Solo Her, who has announced his retirement from the stage. At the end of the live broadcast, he thanked everyone for the support he gave him last month and revealed the publisher Bandai Namco He has reached out to him and wants to send him a special gift as a reward.

Let Me Solo Her also announced that Elden Ring would be starting from scratch, taking back the entire Interregnum period from scratch. Is there no great poetry in this story?

Elden Ring is available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, S, PS4, and PS5.

