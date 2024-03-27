March 27, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Over the Easter weekend, Italy is torn between genuine African bliss and an insidious disturbance

Over the Easter weekend, Italy is torn between genuine African bliss and an insidious disturbance

Noah French March 27, 2024 2 min read

Easter weekend weather forecast

Easter weekend: Italy will divide itself first Real African fires and an insidious storm disturbance. Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 March varies depending on the region, so the Easter holiday will not see the same weather across our country.

It is the fault of a particular synoptic structure which will take shape at a continental level by the last weekend of the month. On the one hand, we advance in the Mediterranean basin of the African anticyclone, which is usually the protagonist in summer. First real heat A good part of the Mid-South already from day one Saturday 30 March; Thanks for the look Subtropical air masses (Inside the Sahara Desert) we expect a sharp increase Temperatures reaching typical June values: Expected around maximum peaks 26-28°C Al In the southern and two main islands; Heat will be felt across the Adriatic as far as Romagna.

Maximum temperature forecast for Saturday, March 30
But be careful, because on the other side we will deal with a wide range Atlantic hurricanesCentered just west of the British Isles, the storm will continue to rage towards the heart of the Old Continent for hours, poised to affect our northern regions as well.

The biggest risks stem from the fact that after the first warm weather, large amounts of moisture and heat are trapped in the lower layers of the atmosphere. So here's what the afternoon is all about Saturday Entrainment of these currents at higher altitudes favors the appearance Especially severe storms, with high risk Sleet. According to the latest updates, the most vulnerableAlpine curve as well as the adjacent plains Piedmont, Lombardy and, more locally, in Veneto. Thunderstorms can also affect Liguria At night time.
Ber Sunday 31 March (Easter) African anticyclone should be able to guarantee high atmospheric stability (except for thunderstorms that can still be recorded in the Alps and adjacent plains); As is often the case this season, it probably will Quick rainDoesn't last more than an hour or two Can't ruin your whole day.

See also  USA, Capitol Hill attack: Proud Boys member gets 4 years and 7 months

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The U.S. Soccer Federation has found Biden's support

March 26, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

What the UN resolution on Gaza offers, why Israel is angry with the US – Corriere.it

March 26, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Easter and Easter Monday between sun and thunderstorms! Now the forecast is more reliable, updates

March 25, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Over the Easter weekend, Italy is torn between genuine African bliss and an insidious disturbance

March 27, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

Donald Trump's Truth Social Network Debuts with Wall Street Fanfare, Generating Over $5 Billion in Profits – QuiFinanza

March 27, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

The film “Kidnapped” by director Marco Bellocchio at the Cannes Film Festival sets a date for its release in the United States

March 27, 2024 Lorelei Reese
6 min read

Ammonium Ceres, (Vir) Dawn

March 27, 2024 Karen Hines