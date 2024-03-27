Over the Easter weekend, Italy is torn between genuine African bliss and an insidious disturbance

Easter weekend: Italy will divide itself first Real African fires and an insidious storm disturbance. Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 March varies depending on the region, so the Easter holiday will not see the same weather across our country.
It is the fault of a particular synoptic structure which will take shape at a continental level by the last weekend of the month. On the one hand, we advance in the Mediterranean basin of the African anticyclone, which is usually the protagonist in summer. First real heat A good part of the Mid-South already from day one Saturday 30 March; Thanks for the look Subtropical air masses (Inside the Sahara Desert) we expect a sharp increase Temperatures reaching typical June values: Expected around maximum peaks 26-28°C Al In the southern and two main islands; Heat will be felt across the Adriatic as far as Romagna.
The biggest risks stem from the fact that after the first warm weather, large amounts of moisture and heat are trapped in the lower layers of the atmosphere. So here's what the afternoon is all about Saturday Entrainment of these currents at higher altitudes favors the appearance Especially severe storms, with high risk Sleet. According to the latest updates, the most vulnerableAlpine curve as well as the adjacent plains Piedmont, Lombardy and, more locally, in Veneto. Thunderstorms can also affect Liguria At night time.
Ber Sunday 31 March (Easter) African anticyclone should be able to guarantee high atmospheric stability (except for thunderstorms that can still be recorded in the Alps and adjacent plains); As is often the case this season, it probably will Quick rainDoesn't last more than an hour or two Can't ruin your whole day.
