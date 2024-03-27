Over the Easter weekend, Italy is torn between genuine African bliss and an insidious disturbance

Easter weekend weather forecast

Easter weekend: Italy will divide itself first Real African fires and an insidious storm disturbance. Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 March varies depending on the region, so the Easter holiday will not see the same weather across our country.

It is the fault of a particular synoptic structure which will take shape at a continental level by the last weekend of the month. On the one hand, we advance in the Mediterranean basin of the African anticyclone, which is usually the protagonist in summer. First real heat A good part of the Mid-South already from day one Saturday 30 March ; Thanks for the look Subtropical air masses (Inside the Sahara Desert) we expect a sharp increase Temperatures reaching typical June values: Expected around maximum peaks 26-28°C Al In the southern and two main islands; Heat will be felt across the Adriatic as far as Romagna. Maximum temperature forecast for Saturday, March 30 But be careful, because on the other side we will deal with a wide range Atlantic hurricanesCentered just west of the British Isles, the storm will continue to rage towards the heart of the Old Continent for hours, poised to affect our northern regions as well.