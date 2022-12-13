December 13, 2022

The truth about Rolls-Royce being abandoned after the win over Argentina

Mirabelle Hunt December 13, 2022 1 min read

No, my playersKingdom Saudi Arabia Didn’t receive one Rolls-Royce As a gift to hitArgentina to me world Cup. This was announced by the President of the Saudi Football Association, Yasser Al-Mashaalin an interview with the Spanish newspaper Brand. So it was fake news.

Al-Mishaal: Al-Arabiya played for pride

The igniter specifies: A Rolls-Royce as a gift? “That’s why. They don’t play for rewards, they play for their country. To make their story. Many of them became famous after beating Argentina.”

Saudi Arabia wants Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Mishaal: Al-Shahrani is fine now, and what an injury!

A few words from the President of the Saudi Football Association Ali Al Shahrani Who was seriously injured against Argentina: “Thank God he’s okay. He had several serious injuries. It’s not just a face injury, he had a rib injury and another injury to his pancreas which was scary. He’s had three surgeries and now he’s fine at home. I think he’ll slowly resume training. Hopefully he’ll be back to training.” Football stadiums soon.

A nice gesture from the Saudi national team players before the match against Poland

