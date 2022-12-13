The truth about Rolls-Royce being abandoned after the win over Argentina

No, my playersKingdom Saudi Arabia Didn’t receive one Rolls-Royce As a gift to hitArgentina to me world Cup. This was announced by the President of the Saudi Football Association, Yasser Al-Mashaalin an interview with the Spanish newspaper Brand. So it was fake news.

Al-Mishaal: Al-Arabiya played for pride The igniter specifies: A Rolls-Royce as a gift? “That’s why. They don’t play for rewards, they play for their country. To make their story. Many of them became famous after beating Argentina.”

Watch the video Saudi Arabia wants Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Mishaal: Al-Shahrani is fine now, and what an injury! A few words from the President of the Saudi Football Association Ali Al Shahrani Who was seriously injured against Argentina: “Thank God he’s okay. He had several serious injuries. It’s not just a face injury, he had a rib injury and another injury to his pancreas which was scary. He’s had three surgeries and now he’s fine at home. I think he’ll slowly resume training. Hopefully he’ll be back to training.” Football stadiums soon.