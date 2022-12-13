There is news about Insigne

Lorenzo forget He has always been a mainstay and captain Naples. 10 years later, however, the streets ofFabulousNapoli split. In fact, Insigne decided to move to Toronto F.C To embark on a new life path.

This winter, therefore, is the first as a former Napoli player for Frattamaggiore’s talent. For the former Napoli captain, his first season in the Canadian jersey was already over and Insigne took advantage of the offseason to return to Italy.

Ensign Toronto (Getty Images)

There is no Castel Volturno train, Insigne trains in the decade

Last November 30, Insigne was immortalized upon his return to Castel Volturno to me Konami Training Center to visit his former club.

On that occasion, the number was 24 Suggest to Naples From Train Live at Castel Volturno to better prepare for the next season of Ml. The former captain was going to use the blue hulls while the Neapolitans were busy retreating to Antalya.

this is suggestionbut, no I was Approved because of some bureaucratic reasons. forget So he searched for a new field in the city in which to train. there Cucumber fell on him necklaceInsigne is training with great focus in light of the upcoming regular season.

Lorenzo Insigne He is training at the Cola del Vomero stadium, in the company of coaches Alessandro Esposito and Francesco Scotto.