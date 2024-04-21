The penalty kick was rejected and the goal was disallowed for the visitors

Stopped after the Roman derby in which he looked unsure, the designer Roque suggested Guida again in the Italian League, entrusting him with a challenge to avoid relegation like Verona and Udinese. An up and down season for the international referee from Campania who He stumbled several times While maintaining a good level in general, both in Italy and in European cups. Let's see how he performed yesterday in Bentegodi.

Guida's precedents are with Verona and Udinese

There have been 19 previous matches against Udinese, with a total of seven wins, four draws and eight defeats. The last time Guida managed the Bianconeri was during the home leg against Frosinone on 2 September 2023, which ended in a goalless draw. But with Hellas Verona 13 previous matches Referee, born in 1981, with a total of four wins, five draws and four defeats.

The referee warned 4 players

With the help of assistants Di Iorio and Perotti Rotella's fourth man, La Peña al Var Fabbri in Avar warned the referee to warn four players: Serdar (H), Cabal (H), Wallace (U), Samardzic (U).

Verona and Udinese, slow-motion cases

These are the main questionable episodes. In the 28th minute, Centonzi received a blow from behind his thigh from Camara inside the area: protests from Verona, but no details. To award a penalty kick. In the 63rd minute, Samardzic took a quick free-kick a few meters from the midfield, sending it to Pereira, who then leapt past Montepu and slotted it home. However, Toko was offside and the goal was disallowed. Few problems for good in Verona-Udinese.