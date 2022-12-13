Goals from Felipe Anderson and Luis Alberto, Sarri smiling

17:57

90 + 3′ – Match over

Galatasaray ended with Lazio winning the Bianquilesti 2-1. A good performance by a Sarri team who, in a comeback, with goals from Felipe Anderson and Luis Alberto, won their first friendly match on Turkish soil.

5:48 p.m

83′ – Sarri changes again

Luis Alberto exits, leaving room for the young Bertini. Galatasaray’s latest attacks in this final match.

5:44 p.m

79′ – Luca Romero tries, it doesn’t work

Jamil set off Luis Alberto with a ball and a chain, then the ball inside for Luca Romero who kicked off the edge with his left foot without finding the goal. Inside are also the two counselors, Radu and Gela.

5.35 p.m

70′ – An important chance for Lazio

Marcos Antonio recovered the ball and soon the ball was recovered by Felipe Anderson, who was then good at serving Zakani in the penalty area. The former Verona, in the run, is unable to deflect the ball into the net. On the flip side, Mertens’ shot was denied by Provedel.

17:28

63′ – Double chance for Galatasaray

Bardakji and Perm double chance for the Turkish club in a very short time. First Save Provedel, then Head High. Meanwhile, the fans in attendance applauded Mertens’ entry onto the field. Lazio in Romero instead of Pedro and Vicino for the main.

5.25 p.m

60′ – Zakani warned, spirits caught

Zakani after two unjustified mistakes in his favour, He intervenes harshly on the perm and treats the yellow color. Tension increases, then calm returns. Since the first half, Biancocelesti did not like some of the referee’s choices.

5:17 p.m

53′ – an essential close for the appointment

Nice entry for Basic on Luis Alberto’s excellent ball: The Croatian kicks but the goalkeeper moves away for a corner kick. It will be a corner for Lazio.

17:10

46′ – Lazio go straight ahead, great goal from Luis Alberto

Lazio striker to resume the second half. Pesc tried with his left foot and kicked the ball in, and Luis Alberto reached from outside the area for a low shot that was out of reach. And biancocelesti lead 2-1.

17:10

46′ – Galatasaray’s recovery begins with Lazio

Several changes for Lazio. Inside Hysaj, Patric, Marcos Antonio and Zaccagni for Lazzari, Romagnoli, Cataldi and Immobile.

4:51 p.m

45 ‘- The first half ends

The first half ends with a score of 1-1 Galatasaray – Lazio. Yilmaz scored first, then Felipe Anderson.

4:38 p.m

32′ – Chance for Lazio, then pole Galatasaray

Akturkoglu He tries to cross, but it is a shot and ends up hitting the post. Then he puts Romagnoli in the corner. Just before the ball for Immobile, who shot with his right foot from inside the area: the ball hit the post.

4:31 p.m

26′ – Lazio ask for a penalty

An immobile is placed in the box. The referee thinks about it but then doesn’t whistle for the penalty kick. The Lazio player limps up, while Cataldi remains on the ground for a few seconds after being hit by Bardacki. The penalty kick on the Immobile, on replays, definitely seemed to be there.

4:27 p.m

22′ – Hurried by Pedro, just crossed

The former Barcelona and Chelsea accelerated. Another nice acceleration in the left lane, dribbling in the area and left foot that finishes near the post. Another important occasion for the Surrey team.

4:26 p.m

21′ – Possible chance for Lazio

Primary header Pedro drops into the left lane, double step and the ball is up the middle for Immobile who, however, does not reach. The ball ends up in the arms of goalkeeper Kukuk.

4:17 p.m

11′ – Lazio equalized with Felipe Anderson

Excellent counter-attack by Lazio with Immobile in a tight position: ball in the middle, clever veil by Luis Alberto and left footed (slightly deflected) won by Felipe Anderson With a goal of 1-1.

4:10 p.m

4′ – Lazio fell

Nice passage from Mata Yilmaz, who in the slip shoots a sweet right that Provedel can do nothing about. After a chance for Lazio, Galatasaray immediately took the lead.

4:08 p.m

2′ – Lazio immediately comes close to an advantage

It flies motionless towards the opponent’s goal, then dumps for it Felipe AndersonA slightly deflected ball that hits the post and heads wide.

4:06 p.m

1′ – The start of the match between Galatasaray and Lazio

Let’s go, it has begun Galatasaray Lazio. The first ball for the Turkish national team. Match referee mr Batuhan Colak.

3.50 p.m

Galatasaray-Lazio, where you can watch it on TV and live

The friendly match between Galatasaray and Lazio, with kick-off at Amirhan Sports Center at 4.00pm, will be visible on the day. Dozen.

3.45 p.m

Lazio, all available

Sarri brought all available players to Turkey, including Milinkovic and Viseno, returning from World Cup experience. It also reviews Cyrus fixed In the center of the attack after injury. The last time he played a match without a handicap was last October 10, against Fiorentina.

3:32 p.m

Galatasaray squads Lazio officers

Galatasaray (4-3-3): cococ. Bowie, Perm, Bardaki, Van Aanholt; Baltashi, Midstgo, Demir; Mata, Akturkoglu, b. Yilmaz. Available: Ordu, J. Yilmaz, Dubois, Yesilyurt, Bulbul, Karatas, Aksaka, Kayar, Almazbekov, Dogan, Akman, Mertens, Demiroglu. everybody.: Okan Borok.

Lazio (4-3-3): proof. Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli, Marusic; Luis Alberto, Cataldi, Bassic; Felipe Anderson, Thabet, Pedro. Available: Maximiano, Adamonis, Patrick, Vicino, Marcos Antonio, Cancelleri, Kaminovic, Romero, Zakanni, Milinkovic, Hisaj, Radu, Gela, Bertini. everybody.: Maurice Surrey.

Lazio, here is our first winter friendly

Lazio traveled to Turkey for two friendlies. We start today with Galatasaray, an important match for sure against an opponent of international caliber. Sarri is seeking confirmation after training (almost always double sessions) at Formello after returning from holiday. Players are ready to pick up the pace of the tournament in light of the recovery scheduled for January 4th.