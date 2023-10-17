The train with MEPs ends at Disneyland and not in Strasbourg

A special train with MEPs and aides, heading to Strasbourg, has ended up in Disneyland Paris due to a “track error”. It happened today, according to The Guardian, that European politicians made an unexpected stop at Marne-la-Vallee station, famous for its amusement park. The unexpected event can only end up on social media. “We are not Mickey Mouse’s parliament,” joked green German Daniel Freund on Channel X, while Dutchman Samira Rafaela echoed him, writing: “Team Disneyland.” “Where dreams come true,” commented assistant Emmanuel Foulon, treating today’s beautiful “unscheduled” event as philosophically as anyone else.

Suite for a sailing error in Paris Charles de Gaulle, no #SNCF To send it to you #Disney The train here should transport European parliamentarians from Brussels to Strasbourg.

“When the magic wears off”, is Disney’s slogan true in the European Parliament?#Plenary session pic.twitter.com/KLpUtZRuhN

– Emmanuel Foulon (@efoulon1) October 16, 2023