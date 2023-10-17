October 17, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The train with MEPs ends at Disneyland and not in Strasbourg

The train with MEPs ends at Disneyland and not in Strasbourg

Samson Paul October 17, 2023 1 min read

A special train with MEPs and aides, heading to Strasbourg, has ended up in Disneyland Paris due to a “track error”. It happened today, according to The Guardian, that European politicians made an unexpected stop at Marne-la-Vallee station, famous for its amusement park. The unexpected event can only end up on social media. “We are not Mickey Mouse’s parliament,” joked green German Daniel Freund on Channel X, while Dutchman Samira Rafaela echoed him, writing: “Team Disneyland.” “Where dreams come true,” commented assistant Emmanuel Foulon, treating today’s beautiful “unscheduled” event as philosophically as anyone else.

See also  Putin sick new suspects after the ceremony in the Kremlin. What happened - time

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

From now on, you will only use this to clean windows at home: you will save a lot and get an excellent result

October 16, 2023 Samson Paul
3 min read

My friend Noah was kidnapped on a motorcycle at a wild party while I was on vacation in Italy” – Corriere.it

October 15, 2023 Samson Paul
4 min read

Israel is preparing: “For major operations only after the evacuation of civilians.” The mass exodus to Gaza continues. China criticizes: “Actions outside the scope of self-defense”

October 15, 2023 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

The Epic Games Store launches now on Epic, which guarantees developers up to 100% of profits

October 17, 2023 Gerald Bax
1 min read

The train with MEPs ends at Disneyland and not in Strasbourg

October 17, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

Stylish and modern coffee table in the living room? Don’t spend hundreds of euros, run to IKEA

October 16, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

20 thousand iPhones and iPads purchased by Emirates Airlines: the amazing choice of the Arab airline

October 16, 2023 Lorelei Reese