In August, recent performances endangered Italian holidays; Let’s see what we know now »ILMETEO.it

Weather: August, latest forecast puts Italian holidays at risk; Let’s see what we know now

August offersWe are already witnessing the hottest summer in the history of the Italian climate and the most recent Seasonal forecasts from Central Europe confirm this even in August From normal values ​​await us.

Is summer vacation in danger?

To answer this question we must rely on the so-called Long-Term Climate Outlook (August): Seasonal forecasts were once categorically unreliable and merely a subject of study and interest for curiosity and passion, now they are Valid instrument for scientific diagnosis, with critical contributions to long-term climate assessment. In Europe, the leader in this sector is the European Center for Medium-Term Forecasting, ECMWFFrom Reading (UK).

Well, it looks like the extreme heat we’re already seeing can last at least until the beginning August (except for quick storms in some areas, especially in the north), when Large high pressure field of African originIt is destined to impose itself more and more on the Mediterranean basin.

The latest offer of the European Center Confirms the trend devoted to extreme heat In traditional highlighting Italian holidays: As we can see from the map below you can see some areas colored red, and also this color, as mentioned in the legend, indicates temperatures well Above average up to +5/6°C; According to the current data, the northern regions appear to be most at risk, followed by the center regions (especially the Tyrrhenian side).

The most disturbing fact is that this thermal anomaly affects almost the entire ancient continent, from the Iberian Peninsula to Russia, underlining the extraordinary nature of this summer that risks being among the hottest on record in Europe.

For this reason, it is perfectly legitimate to talk about “risk“Actually, it is a matter of Frequent heat waves coming from the heart of Africa (Sahara desert), with peaks ready to spray diffusedly above 35°C, especially in Val Badanain the interior of the two main islands And on the part of south central peninsula.

The use of the word “danger” is quite appropriate because these anomalous and hot phases should be dealt with in the same way as “bad weather waves” because they can cause serious damage: prolonged droughtAnd the Health problems And last but not least the indirect danger extreme weather events. In fact, all this extra heat also increases the potential energy involved, as a result of hailstorms and storms whenever currents of fresh air can “penetrate” the anti-eddy shield.

So it is right to talk about it Holidays are in dangeralthough not because of rain and thunderstorms, but for a different reason.

So summer should continue in this climate trend, with continuous flashes of hot air from Africa, as announced by the latest seasonal forecast by the very official. European Center.

Above average temperatures of +5/6°C especially in central and northern Italy (Source: ECMWF)