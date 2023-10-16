From now on, you will only use this to clean windows at home: you will save a lot and get an excellent result

Do you need to clean windows at home? Here is the perfect item that will give you excellent results and with which you will save a lot.

Clean the windows This is not easy, but oftentimes it is really difficult to achieve. Rain stains, water marks that do not dry well and in time, and hand prints on them, are a real headache. Many times, despite purchasing products that should be highly effective, we end up having terrible experiences.

That’s why, today, we’d like to show you A great product that will give you excellent results It will really save you a lot of money. Surely you have it at home and you can use it this way. Let’s see together what it is.

Cleaning windows this way: the ideal ingredient for excellent results

The windows of the house should always be bright, shiny and free of stains, especially if we know that we will have guests in the house that day. There shouldn’t be even an iota that could make anyone talk! That’s why, to achieve this, we focus on different products that can be bought in a supermarket. But, as we said, they do not always give us the desired results, in fact they often make us spend really useless money.

At this stage, it is best to use one of the grandmother’s treatments that includes the use of a completely natural product:White vinegar. Let’s see below the “recipe” to create the perfect mixture and get a shiny glaze.

To get mirror-like glass, we need:

waterfall

White vinegar

Bicarbonate

Spraying

Microfiber cloth

The first thing to do is to put the same amount of water and white vinegar in a bowl and mix. At this point, pour everything into a spray bottle and spray the mixture directly on the glass, i.e. on the affected surface and clean everything with a microfiber cloth. In no time at all your glass will look shiny!

However, if the latter is very dirty (perhaps rain spots, red sand sometimes carried by the wind etc.), it will be necessary to create a solution containing sodium bicarbonate. Next, put the water, vinegar, and baking soda in a bowl, being careful to mix so that no foam forms. At this point, all that’s left is to put the mixture back in the spray bottle and continue in the same way as the previous trick. Even in this case, the spots will disappear in an instant. This solution can be used for glass and mirrors throughout the home.



