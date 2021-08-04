The old protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla returns

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is ready to welcome an ancient hero. Leak about a much appreciated old acquaintance

A possible new entry in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. expected leak The return of the old protagonist Straight from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Ubisoft continues to strongly support Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. That’s why we can’t rule out a return, in one of the following DLCs, associated with the old protagonist’s game.

The chapter of the chain that receives more playable content isIvor Adventure. In fact, the French publisher continues to invest time and resources into it. Just think of the 1.3.0 update version and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC The Siege of Paris. I’m still thinking about the next arrival of Infinity, the new chapter in the franchise in which Ubisoft seems to have more than just clear and transparent ideas.

The awesome return of the hero in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, get ready

Anyway, the production company confirmed this for 2022 I’m coming More DLC for Valhalla. Among these could be the direct reprieve from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. According to Game Rant, according to a leak, the character of Cassandra may soon meet Ivor. All this also makes sense, given that the warrior gained immortality thanks to the crew of Hermes.

He’s a YouTube user J0nathan to repeat the rumour. An often reliable source for rumors about the final chapter of Valhalla. J0nathan, along with members of the online community, was able to find a dialogue directed at himA conversation between Cassandra and Ivor. what I say? Totally succulent leak, right?

For now, these are just fair rumours, nothing has been confirmed but not denied at the moment. But if this rumor is proven to be true, all players will surely be happy to find it again a Old acquaintance in the world of Valhalla of this caliber. All that remains is to wait.