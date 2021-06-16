The strange phenomenon of red and very hot ears that worries too much

Many people note that they have noticed something in their ears at least once during their life cycle. We’re not talking about simple buzzing but about something completely different: the strange phenomenon of red and very hot ears that worries you too much. Logically, when the effect is repeated continuously over time, the fear of contracting certain diseases increases. On the other hand, this problem should not be alarming at all.

Just to reassure our readers who suffer from extremely hot and red ears, we want to understand more what lies behind this rather strange phenomenon.

A seizure occurs when each of us is angry or excited. The ears become like a spy: they also become red and hot. So by touching the ears you feel the heat and then you run straight to the mirror to see the anomaly and at the same time detect the red color.

Fortunately, this effect does not last long, really a few minutes, but there are those who have noticed this anomaly even for a few hours. In fact, the duration of time for red and hot ears should not worry at all. It is a normal phenomenon due to sudden heat accompanied by redness.

Fortunately, the explosion of this event is not painful. However, there are details that must be added: in the event that at the same time a person feels hypersensitivity to sounds, it is recommended to consult a specialist. In fact, the Syndrome from the red ear.

Let’s find out the causes of red and hot ears

The most common causes of red and hot ears are emotions, sunburn, and hormonal imbalances. The first phenomenon that should be put under the magnifying glass is because of emotion. Well, anxiety, stress, anger and happiness manifest themselves through the ears as a real emotional reaction of the body. Embarrassing for sure but nothing to worry about in the least.

Another episode that can generate red and hot ears is sunburn, especially during the summer period. Finally, there is a case of hormonal imbalances, recurring episodes in adolescence or in women in old age. As we’ve seen, these are the main causes of red and hot ears, so there’s no need to make a particular drama.