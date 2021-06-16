112 positive cases and three deaths were recorded

LECCE – Cases and circulation of infections remain contained in the Bole region and the primary objective is precisely to speed up the vaccination campaign and to keep the probability of infection with Covid-19 virus low, also depending on possible variables.

Today’s epidemiological bulletin indicates that 112 positive cases were recorded out of 7,650 tests for covid-19 infection (with a specified daily positive rate of 1.5%.

The positive cases detected were 17 in Bari province, one in Brindisi province, four in Bat province, 27 in Foggia province, 16 in Lecce province and 42 in Taranto province. There are two cases of the province of residence not yet known.

Three deaths were also recorded: two in the province of Bari and one in the province of Taranto. The number of recovered patients has reached a total of 234,937 patients, while the number of positive cases is currently 11,029. The number of hospitalized patients decreased again, so far there are 252 patients. Since the beginning of the emergency, 25,90,229 tests have been conducted, and the total number of positive cases since the beginning of the epidemic has reached 252,561.

Meanwhile, the antiviral vaccine doses given so far in Puglia are 2,994,133 based on data updated at 5pm by the national government report. This represents 95.9 percent of the doses compared to those given by the National Emergency Commissioner, which has so far amounted to 3,120,635.

In Lecce Province, the quota reached 568,934 doses (of which 376,128 were first doses) overall. The vaccination campaign continues at 12 vaccination points for the population, in health centers, by general practitioners, in clinics and at homes, where about 6 thousand vaccines were conducted yesterday.

Vaccination continues for “vulnerable” patients between 12 and 15 years of age. This afternoon, meanwhile, the first dose of the vaccine at the vaccination point on the Dea del Vito Fazzi for young patients undergoing treatment in pediatric rheumatology and immunology.