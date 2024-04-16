The school meets space through the Space Dream competition

The universe with its planets seen and experienced from school to dream, challenge yourself with quizzes and research activities about space, the future as an astronaut or…

The universe with its planets is seen and experienced from school to dream, by challenging yourself with tests and space research activities, with a future as an astronaut or as a worker in the aviation sector. This is the experience that primary, middle and high school students from all over Italy will be able to live by participating in the fourth edition of Space Dream, an event designed and organized by the National Aerospace Technology Group to bring the school world closer to the global aviation sector. The 2024 competition is held with the scientific sponsorship and collaboration of ASI, the Italian Space Agency, and the National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF), and in collaboration with Edulia Treccani Scuola, which created the dedicated website and contributed to defining the training contents. .

The theme chosen this year is the IRIDE programme, one of the most important space programs for satellite Earth observation which will be implemented in Italy on the initiative of the Government thanks to the resources of the PNRR and will be completed by 2026 under the contractual management of ESA – the European Space Agency – and with the support of the Italian Aerospace (ASI).

To participate in this event, each teacher will have to register his class for free on the www.ctna-spacedream.it platform and create teams consisting of a minimum of 3 to a maximum of 5 students with the coordination of a girl. To make a significant contribution to gender equality and encourage more inclusivity of the female world in the scientific field. Once you have completed the assigned activity, it will be necessary to submit your project related to aviation culture by May 6th. “We created Space Dream to spread the culture of aviation in schools, identify and develop the talents of male and female students – says the head of the National Aeronautics and Space Technology Group, Cristina Leon. Many challenges divided by age group represent our way of getting young people excited about space and STEM subjects, and encouraging them To follow their dreams because they are all achievable; it is enough to have determination and choose the right study path.”

The activities planned in Space Dream are real “space missions” divided into 4 categories based on the school year the students are in: create a puzzle of the Earth as seen from space, create a short publication about the Iride program, and create a portfolio (presentation) focusing on the program Iride, and participate in the space competition.

At the end of the event, a qualified committee will select the top two projects for each age category and the winners for each category will be honored in June during an in-person event and live broadcast.

Participation in the event is free: information and registration at www.ctna-space dream.it

