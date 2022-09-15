Casali is a nuclear medicine director with experience in the field of oncology

Massimiliano Casale He is the new Director of Nuclear Medicine at Piacenza Hospital. 46 years old, originally from Forli, from Ausl-IRCCS in Reggio Emilia and received service on Monday at Piacenza Hospital. A graduate and major at the University of Ferrara, Dr. Casale has a short break at the Humanitas Clinical Institute in Rozzano. The professional has specific clinical experience in the application of nuclear medicine in the oncology, neuroscience, inflammatory/infectious, and PET/CT fields.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Dr. Casale – Medical Director confirms Andrea Magnacavallo – A professional with depth who enriches our reality with his skills. We are pleased to welcome a young specialist with specific expertise in a field that is important to us, such as nuclear medical diagnostics, especially in the oncology service. I wish him a stimulating and productive workplace in our hospital. The choice of his number also fell in the logic of the development of future activities, to complement the diagnostic capabilities that exist within the company. ”

He adds: “It is a great joy for us – Emmanuel Micheletti, Director of Radiological Functions Department – We welcome Dr. Casale to our team. The arrival of a professional who will bring his great expertise in PET/CT to Piacenza makes the company proud and opens up important new horizons for citizens on these important devices. We wish Dr. Casale to be able to do his job in the best possible way in our hospital and we thank him from now on for his commitment to giving a place to our reality. I take this opportunity to extend my sincere thanks to Dr. Monica Mori, who has run the department in recent months as an acting officer: we have worked with great satisfaction into a profitable professional collaboration.”

To welcome the professional, on the first day of his appointment, there was also a care manager Andrea Contini, Care Manager of the Department of Radiological Functions Pietro AnselmiDepartment Coordinator Sandro Ferrari and the Health Directors of the Piacenza Hospitals and the Regional Network, Franco Federici and Giancarlo Curani.



“I sincerely thank you for the welcome – comments from the new Casali Director – and the certificates of appreciation that come to me. I am very happy to join this company. I start working in this reality with enthusiasm and great spirit of cooperation with colleagues. I make my professional experience gained in nearly twenty years of studying PET/CT and Nuclear Medicine are available to Piacenza Ausl. My goal is to strengthen the network of collaboration on the use of this important method and to contribute effectively to the company’s diagnostic and therapeutic pathways.”