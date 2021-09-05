Sleep disorders are a problem that affects a large part of the population. There are those who find it difficult to fall asleep when they go to bed, and those who instead face frequent awakenings during the night or otherwise. Therefore, talking about sleep disorders opens up different scenarios associated with causes of different nature and entities. The first step in intervening precisely with such a disorder is to identify the causes that determine it. Sometimes the solution may lie in better and proper sleep hygiene. Why spend money on nutritional supplements and herbal teas for insomnia when it can be dissolved naturally?

Why is it important to follow adequate sleep hygiene?

Anyone who has had a sleepless night or who has had a particularly disturbed sleep knows very well what and how many repercussions this event has on a day. If we think that the body needs about a third of the day to sleep, we can be well aware of the importance of sleep for the mind and body. Among the possible disturbing factors, we can find many factors that interfere with poor sleep hygiene. A few simple rules can improve sleep quality and make it easier to fall asleep.

The first aspect relates to the room in which you sleep. It is important to check that this corresponds to all optimal conditions that allow for restful sleep. That is why it is preferable to use the room exclusively for sleeping in order to associate the environment with a feeling of relaxation and tranquility. It is also important to limit those activities that may be overly demanding for the mind or body near the stage of sleep. In the final analysis, there is more An aspect that should not be overlooked when it comes to nutrition.

Why spend money on insomnia supplements and herbal teas when they can be dissolved naturally?

Many of them have coffee or other exciting drinks late in the day and can’t sleep early. Or you had a sleepless night because there was a feeling of “dinner on the stomach”.

Well, one Scientific study from a Brazilian university showed how meal times can affect sleep quality. Moving dinner time too far and too close to bedtime can negatively affect sleep. To make matters worse, there may also be some complex, calorie-rich or high-protein meals that can disrupt sleep. It is better to choose rich foods Sleep-promoting and sleep-inducing substances. As you can see, there are many factors that prevent you from relaxing and enjoying a restful sleep.

Sometimes, all you have to do is change a few simple habits. In such circumstances, it is always useful to contact your doctor or specialist. By identifying the true triggering cause, it will be possible to intervene against the specific sleep disorder.

It’s amazing how these really cheap foods help you fall asleep quickly and sleep better by fighting insomnia