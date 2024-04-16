What astronauts see when they return from space to Earth, watch the chill video

Exciting video recorded by astronauts returning to Earth on board the Soyuz spacecraft from the International Space Station

Have you ever wondered what astronauts see when they return from… International Space Station (orbit at an altitude of 400 km) at the end of their mission? Well, you'll see it thanks to a video recorded by a Russian space capsule Soyuz! When astronauts return from the International Space Station, their capsule enters the atmosphere at more than 27,000 kilometers per hour. When they look out the window, this is what they see:

Earth has a rich, homogeneous atmosphere. Scientists have decided to divide it conventionally In 5 layers: The troposphere, stratosphere, mesosphere, thermosphere, and exosphere. This footage is from NASA video on the International Space Station. The sparks are the result of the enormous amount of heat (about 1650°C) that builds up On the surface of a Soyuz capsule Due to the pressure of atmospheric gases caused during landing (the astronauts are protected from all this heat thanks to a heat shield facing Terra During the capsule's passage through the atmosphere). Soon after, a series of parachutes and landing engines were deployed, slowing the craft before landing on the steppes of Kazakhstan (Regarding the Soyuz spacecraft).

sources: NASA, Fox

