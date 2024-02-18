The Sampdoria disaster, Piccini's exit by mistake, and… a draw. Pirlo: “It can't be like this”

Geneva – What happened to Luigi Ferraris is interesting Genoa on the occasion of the match that ended in a 1-1 draw between the hosts, Sampdoria and Brescia. It's the 80th minute when Andrea Pirlo's Blue Serchiati leads by a narrow margin. The little ones It remains low after the intervention. Playing a bit with the clock, the three-time Italian international He tells health care staffcalm“But who understands?”It changes“. Thus, the former Juventus player and coach sent the young Leoni to the field instead of him, the hero of the goalless match in the 94th minute, when he lost the mark on Adorni, who scored the equalizing goal.

"The mistake that made me angriest today? There's a lot, including a lack of communication, in Piccini's change: "Calm," he said, and the doctors understand "change," on that level We cannot afford these mistakes, on and off the field, that force you to put 17-year-old players on the field when they are not ready. For this type of match. So we don't get the win we deserve on the field. Piccini was fine, he just said "calm down" to kill time", words of Sampdoria coach Andrea Pirlo in the press conference after the end of the match.





