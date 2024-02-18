February 18, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The Sampdoria disaster, Piccini's exit by mistake, and… a draw. Pirlo: “It can't be like this”

The Sampdoria disaster, Piccini's exit by mistake, and… a draw. Pirlo: “It can't be like this”

Mirabelle Hunt February 18, 2024 1 min read

Editorial Board Saturday 17 February 2024 at 11.21pm

GenevaWhat happened to Luigi Ferraris is interesting Genoa on the occasion of the match that ended in a 1-1 draw between the hosts, Sampdoria and Brescia. It's the 80th minute when Andrea Pirlo's Blue Serchiati leads by a narrow margin. The little ones It remains low after the intervention. Playing a bit with the clock, the three-time Italian international He tells health care staffcalm“But who understands?”It changes. Thus, the former Juventus player and coach sent the young Leoni to the field instead of him, the hero of the goalless match in the 94th minute, when he lost the mark on Adorni, who scored the equalizing goal.

Pirlo's words

The mistake that made me angriest today? There's a lot, including a lack of communication, in Piccini's change: “Calm,” he said, and the doctors understand “change,” on that level We cannot afford these mistakes, on and off the field, that force you to put 17-year-old players on the field when they are not ready. For this type of match. So we don't get the win we deserve on the field. Piccini was fine, he just said “calm down” to kill time“, words of Sampdoria coach Andrea Pirlo in the press conference after the end of the match.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Yannick leads by one set, 6-2, 2-3

February 17, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Exciting: At Suzuka, Red Bull will complete the transition to Mercedes' Formula 1 Zeropods

February 17, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

The dream ends in the quarter-finals. Estra Venezia reaches Il Tirreno in the semi-finals

February 15, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

The Sampdoria disaster, Piccini's exit by mistake, and… a draw. Pirlo: “It can't be like this”

February 18, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

How to understand where to place the bed in relation to the window: This will improve your comfort

February 18, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

It's still midday, the truth about the beloved chef's farewell leaks out: “He wants to go to the show but they won't call him.”

February 17, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Solid-state Li-Ion batteries, superconductor ionization arrives

February 17, 2024 Karen Hines