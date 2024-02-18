He was taken to hospital in Genoa – Corriere.it

The Rossoblu striker suffered a strong blow to the head during a clash with Ostegaard at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium during the championship match against Napoli. So to avoid any danger, after landing in Cristoforo Colombo, Retegui was taken to the emergency room in San Martino and subjected to a CT scan of the brain, which gave a negative result. The player spent the night under observation, and is likely to leave hospital this morning and be available again Alberto GilardinoWho said he was happy with the draw despite the victory fading towards the end: “There is an incredible growth in mentality on the part of the team. I'm happy with the performance, the attitude and the quality of the match against a strong team. Moreover, we are happy with the point we won, and it is normal to give chances to these strong players. I saw the race Naples Against Milan, in the last 20-25 minutes of the match, Mazzarri's team besieged the Rossoneri. “They may be having difficulty, but they are still a very important team.”