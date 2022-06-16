The Red Devils, the first F35 of the Sixth Wing landed in Gedi

Do you want to advertise on this site?

At 10.36 he landed at Gede Military Airport The first F35 «Lightning II» dedicated to the sixth wing From the Air Force Red Devils. The American-made fifth-generation aircraft is the first example in place in the department He’s been flying with Tornado for 40 yearsintended for phase-out.

At the landing ceremony, in addition to the wing commanders, they attended General Alberto Biafati, commander of the Air Division (the former pilot of the Red Devils at the time of Desert Storm), and the general dress Francesco, commander of the 1st Air Force. District (former commander of the Sixth Wing). There were several authorities, the governor of Brescia, some mayors and the president of the Confindustria Brescia, Franco Gusali Beretta, in a passage representing an era in the history of the Italian military journey and especially the age of the Red Devils.

Gedi, the first F-35 of the Sixth Wing landed at an air base – © www.giornaledibrescia.it





Today was a symbolic event, given that the F35 in all probability will not remain in Ghedi for the time being: it will join other F35s already at 32° Stormo on the base of Amendola (Foggia), where training phase (the so-called “car corridor” for pilots): will probably return to Gedi at the end of the summer, when the air conditioning work will be completed (interventions worth several million euros, which included the construction of 30 armored shelters, as well as the introduction of flight simulators, indispensable given the for lack of a two-seater training version of the F35).

The appearance of F35 represents the transition to a file high tech aircraft (considered a type of winged computer), equipped with sensors and avionics systems that provide the pilot with infinite real-time information. Who will now fly on his own: In fact, the two-member crew disappearedpilot and navigator, used to tornadoes.

F35 was also selected by many other countries: Israel, Great Britain, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Poland, Singapore, Finland, Norway, Germany, Greece and even Switzerland. A circumstance that integrates Italian aviation operations at the international level with NATO countries or in any case in the Western bloc.

The cost of the project, in the United States as in Italy, did not fail to generate controversy. Our country reduced the number Copies were bought at 9030 of which are in the B version with vertical take-off, half of which are intended for the Navy to serve in the row of the cruising fleet.

