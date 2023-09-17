September 17, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The real Vlahovic and the fake controversies: Juve, a deadly central striker

The real Vlahovic and the fake controversies: Juve, a deadly central striker

Mirabelle Hunt September 17, 2023 1 min read

Dusan Vlahovic and this is. Groin pain had taken hold of his muscles, pressure had ruined his serenity, the game had drowned out his instincts, and everyone had some doubts about who Vlahovic really was, including Dusan, or rather Dusan first (because the boy’s weakness had always been confidence). However, Dusan Vlahovic is just that: a lethal striker, with unexpressed potential that can be explored, or rather unleashed, by being stimulated by a game that offers him balls like the one he played yesterday afternoon.