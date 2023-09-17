The real Vlahovic and the fake controversies: Juve, a deadly central striker

Dusan Vlahovic and this is. Groin pain had taken hold of his muscles, pressure had ruined his serenity, the game had drowned out his instincts, and everyone had some doubts about who Vlahovic really was, including Dusan, or rather Dusan first (because the boy’s weakness had always been confidence). However, Dusan Vlahovic is just that: a lethal striker, with unexpressed potential that can be explored, or rather unleashed, by being stimulated by a game that offers him balls like the one he played yesterday afternoon.

Vlahovic is Vlahovic

If Dusan Vlahovic is Dusan Vlahovic, the situation changes. Because whileInter smash Milanrepeating that they are the best equipped team to win the Italian League title Juventus He gains confidence and realizes that he can and must believe in it. Provided, of course, that she plays against you Lazio. Lazio is technical, but disorganized, indecisive in developing horizontally, but above all surprised to face such strong pressure. If, as Dusan, the real Dusan, said, Juventus are playing with the idea of ​​having unfinished business with fate, which gives the Bianconeri no peace, and with the regime that fired them last year, that ferocity could close the gap with Inter and allow you to overcome any opponent. .