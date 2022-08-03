August 3, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"Milan got me interested, I didn't know how to act"

“Milan got me interested, I didn’t know how to act”

Mirabelle Hunt August 3, 2022 2 min read

The first words in the Rossoneri of the Belgian talent: “Being here is different than just talking about it”

Charles de Kettleri He is a new player in Milan. After a long summer courtship to find an agreement with Brugge, the Rossoneri club made the Belgian talent, born in 2001, sign a contract until 2027. “I’m usually a very quiet guy – he commented. de Kettleri After the official announcement of the channels Milan – But when I found out about the interest in this club, I was really excited. Talking about it is one thing, being a part of it.”

“I didn’t know how to act – I admitted to signing the new AC Milan, management followed him for several months -. They say you can’t even imagine what it means to be a part of Milan before you’re here, feel the warmth of the fans and see the environment. The passion is unbelievable.”

“Obviously I am very happy with this step in my career – continued the Belgian born in 2001 -. As a young man, you have the ambition to play at the top also abroad, and for that I would like to thank everyone in Bruges for the opportunities they have given me. They will always be my home.”

The Bruges: “Make us proud”

See also  Erasmus+ Award, Bobbio's Comprehensive Institute for Innovative Education

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Letter to Joe Biden. The loophole that allows Djokovic to play in the US Open?

August 2, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Taekwondo, the end of the U-15 World Cup: excellent indicators from the three Genoa in the race

August 2, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

The club’s official statement

August 2, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

New US sanctions against Russia, 24 companies and three oligarchs hit: Putin’s girlfriend included

August 3, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

This is how August news works

August 3, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

From first place in the new version

August 3, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

How will we get out of the African tunnel? And when? WEATHER TOWARD FERRAGOSTO »Meteo Tuscany

August 3, 2022 Karen Hines