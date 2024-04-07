The quick and easy way

Many people use a personal computer to do a whole range of activities, whether for work or leisure. Being able to do this by reproducing a computer screen on a TV is even better: in this article we explain how to do it without the need for cables.

The computer has now become an indispensable tool in daily life. Many choose to purchase a computer with excellent features, especially if it is used to carry out work. You can also do more with your computer: Not only watching movies and TV series, for example, but also participating in gaming sessions, listening to music and much more. To further improve your computer experience There are many users who choose to connect it to the TVTo get a wider view and clearer sound.

In most cases, the PC is connected to the TV Via HDMI cable: This is undoubtedly the simplest and therefore most widely used system. But is it possible to connect a computer to a TV even without using cables?

Reproducing a computer screen on a TV without cables: it's possible

Actually yes, this is possible thanks to wireless connection. All you have to do is open your computer and… Press two keys together, the Windows key and the K key. Once done, a window will automatically open on the left side of the screen.

The TV that we need to connect to the computer will appear in this window. All we have to do is select it and that's it: The screen will be displayed directly on the TV thanks to wireless mode. A really useful trick to enjoy episodes of your favorite series, a good movie, a good football match and much more.

Moreover, with this system, you can also work on a screen that is much larger than that of a PC. Here because The method is also very useful for those who work from home. However, it is a good idea to explain some details of this situation that most people might miss.

Can this be done on the phone as well?

To ensure that your PC screen is reproduced on your TV screen wirelessly, it is necessary: Both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. A problem that obviously does not face those who have a Wi-Fi network at home: however, you must have a modern TV that can therefore connect to the wireless network.

In the comments below an Instagram video explaining this trick, more than one person asked if you could also do the same thing with your phone. With iPhones, this is possible, since the screen sharing feature is already installed. Alternatively you can use a device such as Chromecast.