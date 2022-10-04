How to find out the password, it only takes a few simple steps

Here’s how to find out the WiFi password thanks to a few steps you can do with your device

you have Forgot your WiFi password? Not a problem. In fact, there are some useful tricks that allow you to recover your router’s credentials; However, the main thing is that the device (smartphone, tablet or computer) is linked to the network of interest.

If you are using a file Iphone And the Apple device is already connected to the network, you can find out the forgotten WiFi password using the IP address stored on “iPhone by”. Enter the settings of the smartphone, touch the WiFi menu and press the “i” icon next to the name of the WiFi network you are connected to.

On the next screen, select FileIP next to the router entry and copy it to the clipboard. Now paste the previously stored IP address into the Safari address bar, and enter your username and password (unless you change them, these credentials appear behind the router).

After logging in, enter the WiFi section to see the associated password.

For those who have saved WiFi password on iPhone, you can instead take advantage of iCloud Keychain To retrieve the credentials. Enter the iPhone settings and select the password item, and enter Touch ID or Face ID to confirm your identity. On the next screen, you will find a list of all passwords saved on iCloud: In fact, when a password is saved on an iPhone or other Apple device, it is automatically stored in iCloud.

At this point, search for the WiFi network name to view the associated password.

How to recover WiFi password on Windows

For those who have a device instead windowsjust enter the command prompt (for the less experienced you have to right-click on the start button, or type cmd in the search bar) and run this command (just paste the string shown in the window and hit the enter key): show profile name netsh wlan = NETWORK_NAME key = clear

The screen will show the credentials we forgot.

Finally, let’s see how to recover WiFi password from Male appearance. In this case, special apps must be installed on the device, which must be unlocked using root permissions. Specific application for example WiFi Key Recovery: Just download it from Play Store and start it on your smartphone to automatically show names and passwords of all networks stored on the device.