The Pentagon chief is revealing whether the United States will shoot down a Chinese rocket in defiance of control

On April 29, China launched the Long March 5B aircraft carrier rocket with the main block for its future orbital station. U.S. The Air Force has previously said that the center of the rocket is expected to crash into the Pacific Ocean by this weekend.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said the United States hoped the Chinese rocket, which was making uncontrolled resale, had no plans to shoot it down.

“We have no plans to drop the rocket. It will land where it will not harm anyone, at sea or somewhere like that,” Austin said.

He said experts were working on the time and possible location of the rocket piece to fall. Although there are currently no such plans, Austin said the United States has the potential to break down the debris that flies to Earth.

Central to the Long March 5B study (also known as Zhang Zheng 5b or LM-5B) It should Re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere on May 8, Italian time, from 3am to 9pm. In the southern part of the Pacific Ocean not far from New Zealand, According to reports.

In late April, China launched the Long March 5B aircraft carrier rocket with the main block for its future orbital station. Tianho will be the control center of the Tiangong Orbital Station (“Heavenly Palace”). Defender He mentioned earlier An astronomer at Harvard University’s Center for Astronomy notes that parts of a rocket are possible To land From the north, from New York, Madrid and Beijing to the south, in the populated area going to Chile and New Zealand. However, as much of our planet is covered by oceans, the scientist is similarly expected to drop parts of the rocket into the ocean.

China plans to end its own meeting The first space station in orbit below Earth By 2022. Beijing plans a number of cargo and crew trips in 2021 and 2022, and plans to officially launch the space station in 2023 to complete the complex.