Covid, Colors of the regions: no red zone, Sicily, Sardinia and Vale de Asta orange [VIDEO GUIDA]

The orders were signed by Health Minister Roberto Speranza after regular weekly monitoring by the ISS-Ministry of Health: most of Italy is in the yellow. For areas already at low risk range, there are three more. Sicily and Sardinia are orange, the same color passing Vale de Asta, thus red

What changes from Monday, May 10th

At this time they are in the yellow zone Abruzzo, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venice Giulia, Lazio, Liguria, Lombardy, Marche, Molise, Piedmont, Tuscany, Umbria, Veneto And autonomous provinces Bolzano And Trento (Trentino Alto Adiz). Of these, those confirmed in the yellow area will also be included Buglia, Basilicata and Calabria, Which leaves the orange zone.

Areas currently in the Orange Band Bacchia, Basilicata, Calabria, Sardinia and Sicily. Both islands are in the Orange Zone, Sicily and Sardinia. Of these, we add Valle de Asta, Currently the only area in the red zone.

When you enter the yellow zone

14 days is mandatory in a situation of danger or circumstance rather than leading to prohibited activities. Parameters to be considered: Rt (index for measuring the rate of infection) below 1 and low or moderate overall risk. There is an indicator as a result of the calculation of 21 parameters ranging from the appearance of new outbreaks to the aggression rate of hospitals and intensive care.

Govt-19 Order currently in force

School – From April 26 until the end of the school year, classes are rescheduled for high schools. 50% to 75% balance is guaranteed in the red zone. 70% to 100% in the yellow and orange zone. According to the university, from April 26 to July 31, activities in the yellow and orange areas take place primarily in the presence. Recommended favorably in the presence of first year students especially in red areas.

Green Boss – From April 26, 2021, white and yellow areas will be allowed to travel between different regions. Also, those with a ‘green certificate’ are allowed to travel between regions and autonomous provinces in the orange or red zone.

Movements – From April 26 to June 15, 2021, in the Yellow Zone, four people in addition to those already living together in the target house will be allowed to move into a private home where they will live once a day from 5 to 22. Moving individuals can bring together minors who carry out parental responsibilities, as well as those with disabilities or those who are not self-sufficient. The same movement, within the same hourly limits and number of people, is allowed in the Orange Zone within the same municipality. On the other hand, other private homes living in the Red Zone are not allowed to travel.

Restaurants and Bars – Restaurants in the Yellow Zone will reopen for lunch and dinner from April 26 until they are out.

Views – From April 26, theaters, theaters, concert halls and live clubs will reopen to the public in the Yellow Zone. Pre-allocated seats and should be at a distance of one meter from each other. The maximum capacity allowed is 50% of the maximum recognition, which in no case should exceed 500 spectators indoors and 1000 outdoors. In relation to the epidemiological trend and the characteristics of the sites, it is possible to recognize the presence of a large number of visitors outside, in accordance with the symptoms and guidelines of CTS.

Sports – From April 26, 2021, in the Yellow Zone, in accordance with the guidelines in force, any sporting activities, including team and contact activities, are allowed outside. Also, from 15 May 2021, always in the Yellow Zone, outdoor pool activities are allowed, and from June 1 the activities of gyms.